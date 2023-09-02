 Skip to main content
PCSD is searching for a missing 12-year-old child

  • Updated
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) – PCSD is currently searching for a missing vulnerable child.

12-year-old David Ortega went missing around 2:00pm today, September 2nd.

According to PCSD, he was last seen near 9202 E Catalina Hwy, and he left on foot in an unknown direction.

Ortega was last seen wearing a dark shirt, black shorts, Sonic the Hedgehog socks, and dark shoes.

PCSD has said that Ortega is 4’6”, weighs around 90-100lbs, has brown eyes and black hair.

If you see Ortega or have any information on his location, you are urged to call 911.

