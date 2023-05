TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) -- Pima Animal Care Center (4000 N. Silverbell Road) is closed today, May 10, for a day-long training.

Though they are closed, emergency services are still available. Anyone in need of emergency services should call PACC’s dispatch line at 520-724-5900, ext. 4.

The shelter will reopen Thursday at noon.

Normal shelter hours are: