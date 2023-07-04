 Skip to main content
Over 500 gather for Mt. Lemmon's 48th Annual Fourth of July Parade

  • Updated
  • 0

Gabrielle Parish has the latest on a 4th of July parade that gathered at least 500 people on Mt. Lemmon today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Mount Lemmon kicked off its 48th Annual Fourth of July Parade, where at least 500 people came together to celebrate independence. The parade is hailed as one of the best small-town parades in southern Arizona.

Families from all over southern Arizona came up to Mount Lemmon to take part in the holiday festivities.

One man feels it's important to celebrate the Fourth every year. Charlie Giffin said, "I think the Fourth is a great way to celebrate independence. Some of my ancestors have been here since 1620, and I feel very patriotic."

Tucson neighborhood tradition celebrates 60 years on the 4th

Hundreds lined up alongside Sabino Canyon Parkway to watch 27 patriotic parade participants show their American spirit. Among the groups that participated were the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution and the Skyline Kids Club.

One woman is happy to celebrate the Fourth for the first time in six years as she just came home from living in China.

Laura Hudson said, "Living in America, this is the best country in the world. We have so many things to be thankful for."

