Oral arguments heard Monday in case centered around Arizona transgender athletes

TUCSON - (KVOA) Oral arguments were heard in federal court in Tucson Monday in a case that challenges an Arizona law that prohibits transgender girls from competing on girls sports teams.
This all stems from Senate Bill 1165, legislation the state legislature passed and former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed in the spring of 2022.
The parents of two transgender girls sued saying the state law violated the Equal Protection Clause under Title IX.
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, the Arizona Interscholastic Association, the Gregory School in Tucson and the Kyrene School District in Tempe are all named as defendants in the lawsuit.
Horne supports the Arizona law. The state superintendent argues when it comes to competitive sports, the playing field needs to be separate.
"It's cosmically unfair to have girls who have taken sports seriously and worked hard and excel and maybe go for college scholarships or whatever to compete against males which they cannot compete against because of the biological advantage," Horne said.
Horne argues the law must stay on the books statewide.
"We've been separating males from females so females could excel in sports and Title IX was designed to do that," Horne said. "So, that women have the same chance in sports. If the Arizona law is declared unconstitutional and males are able to compete on female teams that destroys Title IX and it would destroy female sports."
Transgender woman Mikey Shock disagrees with the Superintendent Horne's view.
"All they want to do is just play sports," Shock said. "They don't want to harm anyone, they don't want to interfere with anyone. Excluding them from these sports is not fairness. If you were in their shoes, if you were someone who was being constantly bullied and ridiculed for who you are imagine one thing that you absolutely love which is sports, you couldn't participate in because you're different."
"I wish people who are showing sympathy towards transsexuals would show some sympathy to the girls who have been devastated by not being able to excel in their sports," Horne stated.
News 4 Tucson gave the lawyers for the plaintiffs the opportunity to do an interview Monday after the hearing, but they chose not to comment.
This case is ongoing. Stay with News 4 Tucson both on-air and online for the very latest.