Oracle Junction communities placed in SET alert status due to Bowl Creek Fire

CATALINA, Ariz. (KVOA) – Multiple communities near Oracle Junction has been placed in SET alert status due to the Bowl Creek Fire.
According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, the communities at risk include:
- Oracle Junction
- SaddleBrooke Ranch
- Falcon Valley Ranch
Due to the #BowlCreekFire burning near S. SR 79 & W. SR 77, NW of Oracle Junction, the following communities have been placed in "SET" alert status:— Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) July 24, 2023
-Oracle Junction
-SaddleBrooke Ranch
-Falcon Valley Ranch
Read more here: https://t.co/Z8obUnBq5O pic.twitter.com/ngVM1tE2cF
According to the Arizona State Forestry, the fire is highly visible and is threatening powerlines and infrastructure near Oracle Junction.
Details on this fire are limited at this time. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.
For more information on Wildfire evacuation, visit the Arizona Emergency Information Network's website here: https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go