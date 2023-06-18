 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE
DANGER FOR EASTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 150, 151, 152, And 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST Monday morning until 7 PM MST Monday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts 35 to 40 mph.
Brief occasional wind gusts to 45 mph will be possible near
afternoon cloud buildups.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

Oak Fire near Sonoita now at 85% containment

Oak Fire

Courtesy Official GV Fire PIO on Twitter / https://twitter.com/GVFDPIO

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Crews have been making forward progress on containing the Oak Wildfire, while battling gusty winds and red flag conditions.

At around 5:30pm this afternoon, the Coronado National Forest confirmed that the fire has been contained at 85% and no evacuations are currently in place.

According to the Coronado NF, a total of around 3200 acres has been burned.

The fire initially broke out on Friday, June 16th, around 1pm, just north of Sonoita.

At the time the Oak Fire first broke out, there were a number of road closures in the area, including parts HWY 83 in both directions. However, all roads are now open.

Crews are still continuing forward progress at this time. We will update you as we receive new information. 

