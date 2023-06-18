Oak Fire near Sonoita now at 85% containment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Crews have been making forward progress on containing the Oak Wildfire, while battling gusty winds and red flag conditions.

At around 5:30pm this afternoon, the Coronado National Forest confirmed that the fire has been contained at 85% and no evacuations are currently in place.

According to the Coronado NF, a total of around 3200 acres has been burned.

The fire initially broke out on Friday, June 16th, around 1pm, just north of Sonoita.

At the time the Oak Fire first broke out, there were a number of road closures in the area, including parts HWY 83 in both directions. However, all roads are now open.

Crews are still continuing forward progress at this time. We will update you as we receive new information.