New Bowl Creek fire threatens power lines and infrastructure near Oracle Junction

CATALINA, Ariz. (KVOA) – A wildfire has broken out near Oracle Junction, north of Catalina.
The fire has been named the Bowl Creek Fire and is currently about 500 acres.
According to the Arizona State Forestry, the fire is highly visible and is threatening powerlines and infrastructure near Oracle Junction.
#AZForestry has taken command of #BowlCreekFire S. SR 79 & W. SR 77, NW of Oracle Junction. Fire est. 500 ac. & very active thru night. Highly visible to drivers & threatening kV lines & infrastructure near Jct. Smoke impacts to hwys. #AZFire #AZForestry @ArizonaDOT #PinalCounty pic.twitter.com/2yPBefmyrq— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 24, 2023
Details on this fire are limited at this time. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.
