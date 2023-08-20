Local fire crew travels 1200 miles to support firefighting efforts in Northern California

YREKA, Ca. (KVOA) – Rio Rico Medical and Fire District has sent a small but mighty crew to Yreka in order to help out with the many fires that have been burning in the Klamath National Forest.

The department sent out a 4 person crew that is currently en route to assist in fighting the fires that have been forcing evacuations throughout this past week.

Senior Advisor of the Rio Rico Medical and Fire District, Frank Granados, reached out to News 4 Tucson, proudly sharing a photo of the crew’s fire engine with Mt. Shasta in the background.

According to Granados, this 1200-mile journey is the “maiden voyage” for the crew’s new type III Wildland truck.

Granados told News 4, “The crew is not only a wildland crew, but also carry full turnouts and SCBA's in the event they have a repeat incident where they need to put out a house fire.”

The crew will be in Northern California for up to 2 weeks. We are wishing them home safe after their efforts in Yreka are completed.