Local coffee shop launches new event to raise funds for local non-profits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Local coffee shop, Yellow Brick Coffee, launches Sunday Fun(d) Day, a new event to raise funds for local non-profits.
The first event will be tomorrow, Sunday June 4th, taking place all day, from 6am to 6pm, at Yellow Brick’s newest location, 800 N Country Club Rd.
The event is open to the public. No tickets or reservations are required.
Yellow Brick Coffee has chosen Ben’s Bells as its first featured non-profit. Ben’s Bells is a well-known organization here in Tucson that teaches communities about the positive impacts of intentional kindness.
"We're so excited to be the first beneficiary of Yellow Brick Coffee's Sunday Fun(d) Day! We will be celebrating our partnership that started with a Be Kind Blend and is evolving into new ways to bring our kind community together," says Helen Gomez, Ben's Bells Executive Director.
Ben’s Bells Shop KIND will be in attendance from 10am-2pm, and the event will also include coffee service, a special brunch menu, and wine pairings.
According to Yellow Brick Coffee, their special brunch menu uses many local ingredients. The menu items will be as follows:
- a vegan appetizer: seasonal veggie salad with an orange blossom vinaigrett
- a main course of Concho chile and Herbs de Provence marinated flank steak served with tortillas and local salsa
- and a special dessert: orange blossom cupcake with an espresso buttercream.
Wine has been generously donated by Breakthru Beverage Arizona and includes Willamette Valley Red Blend ‘Metis’, Voga Prosecco, and Gemma di Luna Pinot Grigio.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE