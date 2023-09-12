Injured Saguaro National Park employee air-lifted by PCSD Search and Rescue team

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – An employee from the Saguaro National Park was air lifted out of Manning Camp today after being injured by a mule.
According to PCSD’s Search and Rescue team, the employee was injured after being bucked off the mule.
The SAR team responded to the area and transported the patient off the mountain via helicopter.
PCSD’s Search and Rescue team says that the Saguaro National Park uses mules to transport equipment and supplies to Manning Camp.
There is no word yet on why the mule bucked off the employee, or what condition the injured employee is in.
