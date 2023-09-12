 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected...especially near and just north of Green
Valley.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 329 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. An automated rain gage the Santa Cruz River at
Quail Crossing Bridge reported 0.59 inches of rain in the
past 30 minutes. Generally, between 0.50 and 1.00 inch of
rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Injured Saguaro National Park employee air-lifted by PCSD Search and Rescue team

PCSD Search and Rescue Helicopter

Courtesy of PCSD Search and Rescue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – An employee from the Saguaro National Park was air lifted out of Manning Camp today after being injured by a mule.

According to PCSD’s Search and Rescue team, the employee was injured after being bucked off the mule.

The SAR team responded to the area and transported the patient off the mountain via helicopter.

PCSD’s Search and Rescue team says that the Saguaro National Park uses mules to transport equipment and supplies to Manning Camp.

There is no word yet on why the mule bucked off the employee, or what condition the injured employee is in.

