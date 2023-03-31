Hundreds rally in Tucson, supporting, celebrating transgender rights

TUCSON - (KVOA) Rallies and protests took place across the country Friday on International Transgender Visibility Day.
The protest in Tucson drew hundreds to Presidio Park downtown including Scott Hawkins, a member of the LGBTQ community.
"For me personally, what's at stake is my future, my ability to exist in this country because I think that more and more our rights are going to be taken away," Hawkins said. "If we let someone's rights be taken away, if we let someone's rights be taken away then more get taken away. We have to stand for being who we are and being visible and supporting one another and acceptance."
Rally organizers say this day of protest nationwide is intended to fight back against the many bills dropped in state legislatures aimed at limiting Transgender rights.
"Trans people have been here since the beginning of time," Mikey Shock said. "We will not be going anywhere. And you will never eradicate us and transgender people will continue to fight. Fighting is in our DNA. We will fight and we will win."
Those pieces of legislation extend to Arizona including SB 1001 that says teachers cannot refer to a student by a pronoun not aligned with the student's biological sex without parental consent.
GOP State Senator John Kavanagh of Fountain Hills sponsored the bill. He said in a statement:
"Students who are confused about their gender often require psychological help, and certainly the support of their families. It is unconscionable for schools to purposely keep families in the dark about their children having such issues. This is unfair to the parents and unsafe for the students."
Shock disagrees with the lawmaker.
"It's absolutely absurd," she said. "Parents don't decide who a child is, that child should be able to decide."
SB 1001 passed the state senate. According to Sen. Kavanagh, the bill will be heard in the House Appropriations Committee this coming week.
If the bill passes the house, it would go to Governor Katie Hobbs desk. It is likely Gov. Hobbs will veto the bill.