Gun found in student's backpack at Phoenix elementary school

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) – Phoenix police are investigating the discovery of a gun in the backpack of an elementary school student.
The gun was found yesterday, August 28th, at Kyrene de la Estrella Elementary School in Phoenix.
According to the school district, a teacher discovered the gun while helping the student unpack the backpack.
Police were immediately contacted and the gun was confiscated.
Authorities say the child's parents are fully cooperating with the investigation.
No further information has been released at this time.
