Graduation ceremonies for high school students in Southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - The following is a list of high schools in Southern Arizona and what they plan to do for their 2023 graduation ceremonies.

May 16

Canyon Del Oro High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 7:00 p.m. at 25 West Calle Concordia, Oro Valley, AZ 85704.

May 17

Ironwood Ridge High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 7:00 p.m. at 2475 West Naranja Drive, Oro Valley, Arizona 85742.

May 18

Amphitheater High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 7:00 p.m. at 125 West Yavapai Road, Tucson, Arizona 85705.

May 19

Andrada High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 7:00 p.m. at 1755 South Houghton Road, Tucson, Arizona 85748.

Benson High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 7:15 p.m. at 360 South Patagonia Street, Benson, Arizona 85602.

May 20

Cienega High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 7:00 p.m. at 2500 East Ajo Way, Tucson, Arizona 85713.

May 22

Pantano High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at 10701 East Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Tucson, Arizona 85747.

May 23

Star High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 5093 South Liberty Avenue, Tucson, Arizona 85706.

Vail Academy High School will hold its graduation ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. at 10701 East Mary Cleveland Way, Tucson, Arizona 85747.

Mountain View High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 8:00 p.m. at 3901 West Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, Arizona 85742.

Pierson High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 451 North Arroyo Blvd, Nogales, Arizona 85621.

May 24

Victoria High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 10:00 a.m. at 10701 East Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Tucson, Arizona 85747.

Mary Meredith High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 1:00 p.m. at 755 North Magnolia Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85711.

Project More High School will hold its graduation at 6:00 p.m. at 440 South Park Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85719.

Tucson High Magnet School will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. at 333 East 2nd Street, Tucson, AZ 85705.

Palo Verde High School will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. at 1302 South Avenida Vega, Tucson, AZ 85710.

Sabino High School will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. at 5000 North Bowest Road, Tucson, AZ 85749.

University High School will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. at 2817 East Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713

Desert View High School will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. at 4101 East Valencia Road, Tucson, AZ 85706.

Empire High School will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. at 10701 East Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Tucson, AZ 85747.

Innovation Tech High School will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. at 3300 South Park Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85713.

Marana High School will hold its graduation at 8:00 p.m. at 12000 West Emigh Road, Tucson, AZ 85743.

Vail Innovation Center High School will hold its graduation at 8:30 p.m. at 10701 East Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Tucson, AZ 85747.

Sahuarita High School will hold its graduation at 350 Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita, AZ 85729.

Flowing Wells/Sentinel Peak will hold its graduation at 3725 North Flowing Wells Road, Tucson, AZ 85705.

May 25

TAP High School will hold its graduation at 4:00 p.m. at 102 North Plumer Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85719.

Catalina/Cole High School will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. at 3645 East Pima Street, AZ 85716.

Cholla High School will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. at 2001 West Starr Pass Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85713.

Pueblo High School will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. at 3500 South 12th Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85713.

Rincon High School will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. 421 North Arcadia Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85711.

Sahuaro High School will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. at 545 North Camino Seco, Tucson, AZ 85710.

Santa Rita High School will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. at 3951 South Pantano Road, Tucson, AZ 85730.

Sunnyside High School will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. at 1725 East Bilby Road, Tucson, AZ 85706.

Mica Mountain High School will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m.

Willcox will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. at 240 North Bisbee Avenue, Willcox, AZ 85743.

Bisbee will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. at 325 School Terrace Road, Bisbee, AZ 85603.

Ajo High School will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. at 111 North Well Road, Ajo, AZ 85321.

MCAT High School will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. at 11285 West Grier Road, Marana, AZ 85653.

Buena High School will hold its graduation at 7:00 p.m. at 5225 East Buena School, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.

Catalina Foothills High School will hold its graduation at 7:30 p.m. at 4300 East Sunrise Drive, Tucson, AZ 85718.

Walden Grove High School will hold its graduation at 15510 South Sahuarita Park Road, Sahuarita, AZ 85629.

May 26

Douglas High School will hold its graduation at 1550 15th Street, Douglas, AZ 85607.

Nogales High School will hold its graduation at 1905 Apache Blvd, Nogales, AZ 86621.