Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NEXT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 108 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until Thursday July 13th, 2023.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Governor Hobbs expands access to over-the-counter contraception in Arizona

  • Updated
  • 0
Katie Hobbs

FILE PHOTO — Katie Hobbs, Governor-elect of Arizona, Photo Date: 3/22/2022

 Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) – Governor Katie Hobbs announced today the expansion of access to over-the-counter contraception for Arizonans.

According to the Office of Governor Hobbs, Arizonans 18 years and older will be able receive the contraceptives at their local pharmacy without a doctor’s prescription.

A news release stated that the contraception will be available immediately, and patients seeking them are encouraged to call their local pharmacy to confirm availability.

Hobbs stated about the announcement that “reproductive freedom is critical to the individuals and families working hard to create a life for themselves in Arizona.”

She continued, “We are building an Arizona for everyone, which means ensuring people across the state have what they need to live a free and healthy life. I will never stop fighting to protect freedoms for Arizonans and standing up to the extremists who threaten access to the basic healthcare our families rely on.”

The announcement of the order comes as legislators across the country have begun taking the steps to ban contraceptives. 

