Governor Hobbs expands access to over-the-counter contraception in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) – Governor Katie Hobbs announced today the expansion of access to over-the-counter contraception for Arizonans.
According to the Office of Governor Hobbs, Arizonans 18 years and older will be able receive the contraceptives at their local pharmacy without a doctor’s prescription.
A news release stated that the contraception will be available immediately, and patients seeking them are encouraged to call their local pharmacy to confirm availability.
Hobbs stated about the announcement that “reproductive freedom is critical to the individuals and families working hard to create a life for themselves in Arizona.”
She continued, “We are building an Arizona for everyone, which means ensuring people across the state have what they need to live a free and healthy life. I will never stop fighting to protect freedoms for Arizonans and standing up to the extremists who threaten access to the basic healthcare our families rely on.”
The announcement of the order comes as legislators across the country have begun taking the steps to ban contraceptives.