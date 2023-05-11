Gov. Hobbs details 5-point approach as Title 42 expires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Thursday will mark the end of Title 42. At 9 p.m. Arizona time, we will revert to Title 8 immigration laws.

Title 42 is a pandemic-era policy that allowed border patrol to expel migrants from the U.S. to protect public health. State and federal officials have said they believe that once Title 42 expires, there will be a large influx of migrants at the southern border.

To prepare for the anticipated influx, Governor Katie Hobbs announced a five-point preparedness approach on Tuesday.

The approach includes focusing on public safety, partnerships, transportation, emergency shelter, and executive action, according to Hobbs.

More specifically, the approach involves Arizona Department of Public Safety assisting local sheriffs and law enforcement to ensure safety on Arizona highways.

The Department of Emergency and Military Affairs will coordinate and provide safe modes of transportation for migrants to help with the increased traffic in border communities. In addition, the department will also ensure migrants are sheltered while they await transportation.

The five-step plan is in response to Hobbs' visits to the border and border communities in recent weeks, as she spoke with community members and leaders about their concerns and needs.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas gave more information about the end of Title 42, saying that raising the bar for asylum is the new approach for President Joe Biden's administration.

When Title 42 lifts, Mayorkas said the department is enforcing a new rule to encourage lawful and safe entries into the U.S. The rule said that those who do not use lawful pathways to enter the United States will be ineligible for asylum.

He said there will be tougher consequences for illegal crossings.

"Unlike under Title 42, an individual who is removed under Title 8 is subject to at least a five-year bar on reentry into the United States and can face criminal prosecution if they attempt to cross again," said Mayorkas.