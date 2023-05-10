Four AZ students named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) – Four students from across Arizona are being recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2023 awards. The students that are being honored were selected for their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

The scholars include:

Tyler Ming-Fei Tam, Phoenix Country Day School, Paradise Valley, Arizona.

Tej Sandeep Desai, Paradise Valley High School, Phoenix, Arizona. (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education)

Rachana R. Gurudu, BASIS Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona.

Zakiriya Hilal Alem Gladney, University High School, Tucson, Arizona. (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts)

“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

“On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds.”

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 8,000 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program has since been expanded to recognize students in the visual, literary and performing arts students, as well as career and technical education fields.

A complete list of 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at http://www.ed.gov/psp.