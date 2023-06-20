Fire crews have Ventana Fire contained at 25%

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Ventana Fire that broke out early Tuesday morning is now making forward progress.
According to the Coronado National Forest, the fire has been contained at 25%.
They are also saying a total of 55 acres has burned, which is only 5 acres more than the original 50 that was reported around 5am this morning.
Still no evacuations have been announced.
~55 acres
Containment: 25%
Crews are spiked out and prepared for the overnight Additional resources are prepared to be added tomorrow
An overnight Infrared flight is planned
The increase in acreage is due to better mapping throughout this event.
According to PCSD, the fire is approximately 2 miles north of the Craycroft and Placita Alta Reposa area.
The following areas have been closed due to the fire:
- Finger Rock trail head
- Ventana Canyon trail head
- Sabino Canyon overflow parking
- Pima Canyon trail head
- Rose Canyon Lake
Our News 4 Tucson 4Warn Meteorology Team has said that lightning struck in the area around 2 A.M.
A representative from the Coronado NF agrees that this could be the cause of fire, however an investigation is still currently underway.
