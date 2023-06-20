Fire crews have Ventana Fire contained at 25%

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Ventana Fire that broke out early Tuesday morning is now making forward progress.

According to the Coronado National Forest, the fire has been contained at 25%.

They are also saying a total of 55 acres has burned, which is only 5 acres more than the original 50 that was reported around 5am this morning.

Still no evacuations have been announced.

According to PCSD, the fire is approximately 2 miles north of the Craycroft and Placita Alta Reposa area.

The following areas have been closed due to the fire:

Finger Rock trail head

Ventana Canyon trail head

Sabino Canyon overflow parking

Pima Canyon trail head

Rose Canyon Lake

Our News 4 Tucson 4Warn Meteorology Team has said that lightning struck in the area around 2 A.M.

A representative from the Coronado NF agrees that this could be the cause of fire, however an investigation is still currently underway.

Stay with News4Tucson for the latest on this fire.