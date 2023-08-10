Federal court in Tucson gives class action status to transgender birth certificate case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Today, a federal district court in Tucson granted a request to certify a class action, making it possible for transgender citizens in Arizona to change the gender on their birth certificate without the requirement of surgery.

The lawsuit alleges that Arizona’s surgical obligation, which requires transgender people to have gender-affirming surgery in order to change the gender marker on their birth certificates, violates the Equal Protection and Due Process Clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The case was initially filed by The National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), along with co-counsel Cooley LLP and Osborn Maledon, P.A., on behalf of three transgender individuals who sought to correct their birth certificates.

“We are thrilled that this case will now apply to all transgender individuals born in Arizona who wish to amend their birth certificates to accurately reflect their gender identity”, said Rachel Berg, NCLR Staff Attorney.

“Access to correct identity documents is critically important to the health and well-being of transgender people.”

According to the NCLR, when transgender people can’t correct the gender marker on their birth certificates, they may encounter practical problems and harms, and may be at higher risk of discrimination, harassment, and violence.

The NCLR also says that the surgery requirement is particularly harmful for transgender youth who were effectively barred from correcting the gender marker on their birth certificates, as very few transgender young people undergo any surgical treatment.

“With this ruling, all transgender people born in Arizona seeking to amend the gender marker on their birth certificate will now be eligible for relief from the state’s discriminatory and unconstitutional law,” said Barrett Anderson, Attorney for Cooley LLP.