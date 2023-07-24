Evacuation order issued for Sunflower due to Diamond Fire

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — An evacuation order has been issued for the Sunflower area of Arizona due to the Diamond Fire.
The fire is moving along State Route 87 in the northeast section of Maricopa County.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said evacuating residents should go to the town of Fountain Hills.
@MaricopaReady is advising Sunflower is at “GO.” MCSO is conducting evacuations and notifying residents to go to the Town of Fountain Hills, as the evacuation center is being established. Residents are encouraged to keep monitoring https://t.co/SmzCqZEC44 for updates. pic.twitter.com/oFvbvto2iF— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) July 24, 2023
According to the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management, the Red Cross evacuation center is being established at 10424 N Fort McDowell Road at the old bingo hall at We-Ko-Pa Casino.
The center will provide information and resources for those evacuated.
Authorities with the Tonto National Forest said the fire started Saturday following a lightning strike.
Just arrived to the town of Sunflower where evacuations are happening for the #DiamondFire— Chase Golightly (@ChaseGolightly) July 24, 2023
Residents are being told to go to Fountain Hills. pic.twitter.com/AMXSqOYE4t
It has burned more than 600 acres and is at zero containment
Authorities said 110 personnel are working the fire, including three hot shot crews, and more are expected to be brought in on Monday.
This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.
