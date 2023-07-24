Evacuation order issued for Sunflower due to Diamond Fire

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pima County
through 300 PM MST...

At 220 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles south of Three Points, or 19 miles west of Green Valley, moving
northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Kitt Peak.

This includes the following highways...
Route 86 between mile markers 138 and 144.
Route 286 between mile markers 23 and 39.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Evacuation order issued for Sunflower due to Diamond Fire

Diamond Fire near Sunflower, AZ

Courtesy of Chase Golightly (KPNX) on Twitter.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — An evacuation order has been issued for the Sunflower area of Arizona due to the Diamond Fire.

The fire is moving along State Route 87 in the northeast section of Maricopa County.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said evacuating residents should go to the town of Fountain Hills.

According to the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management, the Red Cross evacuation center is being established at 10424 N Fort McDowell Road at the old bingo hall at We-Ko-Pa Casino.

The center will provide information and resources for those evacuated.

Authorities with the Tonto National Forest said the fire started Saturday following a lightning strike.

It has burned more than 600 acres and is at zero containment

Authorities said 110 personnel are working the fire, including three hot shot crews, and more are expected to be brought in on Monday.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

