Eastbound I-10 closed at Twin Peaks due to fatal crash

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The eastbound lanes of I-10 at Twin Peaks are currently closed while DPS is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred under the overpass.
Marana Police Department reported the crash just before 3pm this afternoon, Saturday September 16th.
According to MPD, the lanes will be closed for an unknown amount of time and traffic is currently being rerouted off I-10 at the Twin Peaks exit.
Traffic is able to merge back onto the I-10 using the Twin Peaks on ramp.
Expect delays and find another route if possible.
