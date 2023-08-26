Don't miss out on $4 movie tickets for National Cinema Day!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Harkins, AMC, and Cinemark theaters are celebrating National Cinema Day tomorrow, Sunday, August 27 with $4 for any movie all day long.
Some of the chains are even offering deals on concessions.
According to Harkins, the purpose of National Cinema Day is to bring together moviegoers of all ages to experience films on the big screen, “the way they were meant to be seen”, for a discounted price.
“There is nothing like witnessing the power of cinema bringing people together,” said Mike Bowers, president and CEO of Harkins Theatres.
For only $4, this is a chance to watch some of the summer’s biggest box office hits including Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Haunted Mansion and more.
Guests can also see new blockbusters that just hit theatres such as Gran Turismo: Based on A True Story, Blue Beetle, Golda, Meg 2: The Trench, Strays and for the kids – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
For more information on locations, visit the chain websites here:
