Dog attack leaves one Sierra Vista resident dead and another in critical condition

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) – A woman and her dog have died after sustaining injuries due to a dog attack.

A second male victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, June 23, the Sierra Vista Police Department responded to the area of Calle Del Norte after a report of a dog attack in the alley between Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a dog attacking a man in the backyard of a residence on Calle Del Norte.

Officers put down the dog and provided first aid to the victim until emergency medical assistance arrived and transported the man to the hospital.

The man has been identified as Sam Sanches Jr., a 53-year-old Sierra Vista resident. He remains at Banner Medical Center in Tucson in critical condition from his injuries.

A second dog returned to the same yard where the first attack occurred. This dog was also put down by SVPD.

Officers then located a female victim in the alley behind the residence. The woman, identified as 84-year-old Helene Jackson, was transported to the Canyon Vista Medical Center, and succumbed to her injuries later that night.

Jackson’s dog was also reportedly found dead in the alley where she was located.

The three deceased dogs were secured by the Sierra Vista Police Department’s Animal Control Office pending further investigation.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information relevant to this incident is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

