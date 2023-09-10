Despite devastating break-in, Team Hoyt shows up stronger than ever at local 10k this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Despite some setbacks earlier this week, Team Hoyt of Arizona made it out to the TMC Tucson 10k this morning.
On Wednesday, Team Hoyt experienced a break-in where some of their racing chairs and equipment were stolen.
The stolen chairs are specially designed for their loved ones with disabilities to participate in races like the 10k they ran today.
Team Hoyt took to social media to share how devastated they were after the break-in, but in the few days since, the team has told us of how the community stepped up to help them with very generous donations.
As of Friday, Team Hoyt says they have raised enough funds to replace the equipment that was stolen from them.
“I'm so humbled by the amount of outpouring of love that we received from something that could have been a very negative thing and a really ugly thing and it has turned into something positive and joyful and it makes me so proud to be part of this community”, said Denise King, founder and president of Team Hoyt.
At the TMC Tucson 10k today, News4Tucson spoke with members of the team.
For those who experience a disability, or have a loved on that does, and want to participate in future races with Team Hoyt, they encourage you to reach out. They have said they would be happy to have you.
The Hoyt Team takes its name from the legendary father and son racing duo, the late Dick and Rick Hoyt, who participated in more than 200 triathlons and 32 Boston marathons.
If you’d like to join Team Hoyt, you can reach out to them or find more information here: http://teamhoytarizona.com/join/
