Davis-Monthan airman found dead at Roosevelt lake after days long search

ROOSEVELT, Ariz. (KVOA) – After a multi-day search and rescue operation, U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Kory Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake.

Wade was an airman and a 48th Rescue Squadron pararescue-man with the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ.

Wade was initially reported missing to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office around 2pm on June 14th. He was reportedly conducting a training preparation at Roosevelt Lake.

"We are saddened to confirm the death of Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, whose body was located following an exhaustive search at Roosevelt Lake," said Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander.

"Sergeant Wade was a model Airman and consummate professional while assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with Sergeant Wade's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base leaders are postured to provide comfort and assistance to our community as we navigate this tragedy together."

Details surrounding Wade's death are under currently investigation.

Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd of GCSD would like to thank Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, and the United States Air Force, Navy, Border Patrol, and Forest Service for their assistance.