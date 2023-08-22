Cochise County in need of poll workers for 2024 election cycle

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pima County through 400 PM MST... At 320 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tanque Verde to near Summit. Movement was northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina Foothills, Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Summit, Saguaro National Park East and San Xavier Mission. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 248 and 270. Interstate 19 between mile markers 51 and 63. Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 81. Route 86 between mile markers 162 and 171. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH