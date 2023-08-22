Cochise County in need of poll workers for 2024 election cycle

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) – Cochise County is seeking poll workers for the upcoming elections in the 2024 cycle.
The upcoming in-person 2024 elections in Cochise County are scheduled for March 19th, August 6th, and November 5th.
According to a post on Cochise County’s Facebook page, the specific requirements to be a poll worker are as follows:
- You must be an eligible voter in Cochise County
- You must have reliable transportation to get to the polling locations
- You must have the ability to be 100% nonpartisan while on duty
A typical election day for poll workers starts before 6am and ends around 8pm.
Selected applicants may earn up to $155 per election.
If you are interested in serving, please call (520) 432-8972 to join the applicant list.