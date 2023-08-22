 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pima
County through 400 PM MST...

At 320 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Tanque Verde to near Summit. Movement was
northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas
Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson,
Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area,
Catalina State Park, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West,
Catalina Foothills, Valencia West, Tucson International Airport,
Summit, Saguaro National Park East and San Xavier Mission.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 248 and 270.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 51 and 63.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 81.
Route 86 between mile markers 162 and 171.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Cochise County in need of poll workers for 2024 election cycle

  • Updated
  • 0
voting polls

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) – Cochise County is seeking poll workers for the upcoming elections in the 2024 cycle.

The upcoming in-person 2024 elections in Cochise County are scheduled for March 19th, August 6th, and November 5th.

According to a post on Cochise County’s Facebook page, the specific requirements to be a poll worker are as follows:

  • You must be an eligible voter in Cochise County
  • You must have reliable transportation to get to the polling locations
  • You must have the ability to be 100% nonpartisan while on duty

A typical election day for poll workers starts before 6am and ends around 8pm.

Selected applicants may earn up to $155 per election.

If you are interested in serving, please call (520) 432-8972 to join the applicant list.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you