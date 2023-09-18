Celebrate the joy of bugs at the 11th annual Arizona Insect Festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Arizona Insect Festival is back this October for it’s 11th year of celebration.
The University of Arizona's Department of Entomology hosts this unique festival to encourage understanding of our local insects.
It takes place on Sunday, October 1st, from 10am-3pm, at the ENR2 building on the University campus (1064 E Lowell St).
The Insect Fest is a free event with food trucks, discussions, forums, and of course, opportunities to hold bugs!
This year's theme insect is the big and bold tarantula hawk, scientifically known as Pepsis Formosa, and easily recognized by its jet black body, bright orange wings, and often curled antennae.
According to the AIF, the tarantula hawk is known for its sting – paralyzing and laying its eggs on tarantulas, which provides a large meal for its offspring.
The tarantula hawks can be surprisingly large and are often seen sipping nectar from flowers all over Tucson.
For more information on this or previous fests, head over to their website here: https://www.arizonainsectfestival.com/
