Bisbee fire department looking to add four new people to their team

BISBEE, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Bisbee Fire Department is looking to find some new team members to fill a few vacant positions on their crew.

They have said they are specifically looking to hire 4 full time Firefighter EMT’s or Paramedics.

According to the Fire Chief, Jim Richardson, applicants do not have to have a Firefighter certification, although it is preferred.

Additionally, the Fire Department recently received a ‘generous raise’ in order to be competitive with surrounding fire departments.

This raise has helped to increase starting annual salaries for firefighters, bringing the starting wage to approximately $50,600 for EMTs and around $53,900 for paramedics.

Chief Richardson mentioned that the city of Bisbee has a total of 2 fire stations with 6-7 firefighters on duty per 24 hour shift.

He also said, “at a mile high the weather in Bisbee is hard to beat.”

For more information on the position or to see other job openings, visit www.Bisbeeaz.gov/jobs.