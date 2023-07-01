 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM
MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
between 107 and 114 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County and the
lower elevations of Graham County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Beehive Fire at 0% containment continues to grow

  • Updated
  • 0
Beehive Fire

Courtesy Coronado National Forest on Twitter / https://twitter.com/CoronadoNF

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Beehive fire, northwest of Rio Rico and Nogales, has grown overnight.

At around 8:27pm yesterday, the Coronado National Forest first reported the Beehive fire, stating that it was around the size of 10 acres burnt.

The Coronado NF updated that information today, and at around 10:37am, reported the fire had grown to around 300 acres with 0% containment.

The location of the fire is in the Beehive Canyon, north of Ruby Road, near NFS Road 4187.

It has not been reported whether crews are making forward progress on this fire, though a photo provided by CNF shows red remains of fire retardant. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

