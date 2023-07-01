Beehive Fire at 0% containment continues to grow

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Beehive fire, northwest of Rio Rico and Nogales, has grown overnight.
At around 8:27pm yesterday, the Coronado National Forest first reported the Beehive fire, stating that it was around the size of 10 acres burnt.
The Coronado NF updated that information today, and at around 10:37am, reported the fire had grown to around 300 acres with 0% containment.
The location of the fire is in the Beehive Canyon, north of Ruby Road, near NFS Road 4187.
It has not been reported whether crews are making forward progress on this fire, though a photo provided by CNF shows red remains of fire retardant.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.