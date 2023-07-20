AZ judge rules in favor of transgender girls playing sports in high school

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) – A ruling has been made today in the Horne v. Helen Doe case where an Arizona judge ruled today in favor of transgender girls, allowing them to continue playing sports for their high school.

After today’s ruling, Horne release a statement in which he said that he will attempt to take the case to the US Supreme Court.

“We will appeal this ruling. This will ultimately be decided by the United States Supreme Court, and they will rule in our favor,” Horne said.

He continued by stating, “We presented peer-reviewed studies that show pre-pubescent boys have an advantage over girls in sports. The only expert presented by the Plaintiffs was a medical doctor who makes his money doing sex transition treatments on children and who has exactly zero peer-reviewed studies to support his opinion.”

The lawsuit stemmed from Senate Bill 1165, passed by former AZ Governor Doug Ducey.

The bill, which prohibited transgender teens from competing in sports that do not align with their biological sex, led to the parents of two transgender girls to sue the state, saying the law violated the Equal Protection Clause under Title IX.

Horne who supported the Arizona law, argued that when it comes to competitive sports, the playing field needs to be separate.

"It's cosmically unfair to have girls who have taken sports seriously and worked hard and excel and maybe go for college scholarships or whatever to compete against males which they cannot compete against because of the biological advantage," Horne said.

Transgender woman Mikey Shock disagrees with Superintendent Horne's view. "All they want to do is just play sports," she said.

"They don't want to harm anyone, they don't want to interfere with anyone. Excluding them from these sports is not fair. If you were in their shoes, if you were someone who was being constantly bullied and ridiculed for who you are imagine one thing that you absolutely love which is sports, you couldn't participate in because you're different."

