As summer vacation wraps up, Vail teachers and students share excitement to be back to school

Summer vacation comes to an end Monday for some students in the Vail Unified School District. Vail's K through 8 schools start back Monday and teachers are eager to get back into the classroom.

"Truly teaching is a calling for me. And it has been for almost 30 years," said Michele Rottler.

Rottler is an 8th grade teacher at Old Vail Middle School. She's been a teacher for about 28 years, and a teacher in Vail for eight. She says this year, she's ready for normalcy.

"I feel even more excitement just because we're a couple years placed out of, you know, the whole situation with covid and school schedules being different. This year I'm really excited it's going to be a full year, kids are excited to come back," said Rottler.

Vail Unified School District has 22 schools and around 2,000 employees throughout the district.

While students enjoyed the summer break, teachers like Rottler were hard at work preparing for a whole new group of kids.

"Being an 8th grade teacher, having those new kids who you've seen on campus come up into 8th grade," said Rottler. "It's just fun and exciting."

One of those new 8th graders is Tony Stark.

"I'm mainly trying to see who's in my classes and if I have any friends in my classes," said Stark.

This Tony Stark might not be a superhero, but he is a super student. This year, he's taking on the role of a WEB Leader.

"A WEB Leader is an 8th grader who volunteers to help 6th graders get through their first year of middle school so they don't feel too nervous or anything," said Stark.

WEB stands for 'Where Everybody Belongs' - a program Vail School District put in place to help the younger students transition into middle school. Stark explained it's kind of like a mentorship that continues throughout the year.

"Every few weeks we go into 6th grader classrooms and we play games with them," said Stark.

Monday is just the first day for K through 8 students. The high schools in the district start Friday.