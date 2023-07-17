As summer vacation wraps up, Vail teachers and students share excitement to be back to school

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 are expected. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile
in blowing dust is expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST
Wednesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, 1 PM MST this
afternoon to 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat, elevated overnight low temperatures and
humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat
related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms will produce
strong thunderstorm outflow winds capable of producing dense
blowing dust this afternoon and evening..with a potential for
Haboob formation between Tucson and Phoenix. Hazardous driving
conditions due to a rapidly reduced visibility in blowing dust
is possible. Strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will
likely suspend dust into the air that people and animals
breathe. Individuals with heart disease and respiratory
sensitivities may want to reduce their level of exertion to
limit the dust they breathe into their lungs...especially if the
are near dust-prone locations. Those most at risk may feel
better if they avoid outside exercise today...keeping windows
and doors closed to help reduce exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

As summer vacation wraps up, Vail teachers and students share excitement to be back to school

  • Updated
  • 0
Vail School Buses

Summer vacation comes to an end Monday for some students in the Vail Unified School District. Vail's K through 8 schools start back Monday and teachers are eager to get back into the classroom.

"Truly teaching is a calling for me. And it has been for almost 30 years," said Michele Rottler.

Rottler is an 8th grade teacher at Old Vail Middle School. She's been a teacher for about 28 years, and a teacher in Vail for eight. She says this year, she's ready for normalcy.

"I feel even more excitement just because we're a couple years placed out of, you know, the whole situation with covid and school schedules being different. This year I'm really excited it's going to be a full year, kids are excited to come back," said Rottler.

Vail Unified School District has 22 schools and around 2,000 employees throughout the district.

While students enjoyed the summer break, teachers like Rottler were hard at work preparing for a whole new group of kids.

"Being an 8th grade teacher, having those new kids who you've seen on campus come up into 8th grade," said Rottler. "It's just fun and exciting."

One of those new 8th graders is Tony Stark.

"I'm mainly trying to see who's in my classes and if I have any friends in my classes," said Stark.

This Tony Stark might not be a superhero, but he is a super student. This year, he's taking on the role of a WEB Leader.

"A WEB Leader is an 8th grader who volunteers to help 6th graders get through their first year of middle school so they don't feel too nervous or anything," said Stark.

WEB stands for 'Where Everybody Belongs' - a program Vail School District put in place to help the younger students transition into middle school. Stark explained it's kind of like a mentorship that continues throughout the year.

"Every few weeks we go into 6th grader classrooms and we play games with them," said Stark.

Monday is just the first day for K through 8 students. The high schools in the district start Friday.

