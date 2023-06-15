Arizona Wildcats announce schedule for 2023 season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Arizona Wildcat’s soccer schedule for 2023 was released today, highlighted by a total of nine home games.
In addition to welcoming eight newcomers to the team, a majority of the 2022 squad will be returning, along with Head Coach Becca Moros, who will now be in her third year at the helm of the program.
The season begins on August 10th with an exhibition at Pepperdine, before the regular season starts on August 17th at Iowa State.
The non-conference season schedule then continues as follows:
- August 24th - First home match, taking on GCU.
- August 27th - Taking on NAU in Flagstaff, AZ.
- August 31st - Taking on Kent State in Tempe, AZ.
- September 3rd - Taking on Boise State in Tempe, AZ (First televised match of the season on the Pac-12 Network)
- September 7th - At home, taking on Texa Tech
- September 10th - At home, taking on Utah State
- September 16th - Taking on Gonzaga in Spokane, WA (Final non-conference of the season)
The season’s conference play opens on September 22nd. The schedule is as follows:
- September 22nd - At U of Oregon
- September 28th - At Cal State
- October 1st - At Stanford
- October 5th - At home, taking on Washington State
- October 8th - At home, taking on U of Washington
- October 19th - At home, taking on UCLA
- October 22nd - At home, taking on USC
- October 26th - At Colorado State
- October 29th - At Utah State
- November 3rd - At Arizona State
Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here or by calling 520-621-CATS.
