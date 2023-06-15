Arizona Cardinals announce 2023 Training Camp open practice schedule

TEMPE, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Arizona Cardinals Football Club will open its 2023 Training Camp Powered by Cox next month at State Farm Stadium.
While both parking and admission are free, digital tickets will be required for entry into each practice.
Once reserved, tickets will be accessible via the Cardinals mobile app, which can be downloaded here: www.azcardinals.com/app.
Cardinals Season Ticket Members will have the first opportunity to reserve training camp tickets, starting at 10am on Monday, July 17th. Members can make their purchase through the account manager function at www.azcardinals.com/am.
All others may reserve tickets starting at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 19 by visiting www.azcardinals.com/camptix. Up to four free tickets for practices can be reserved, while supplies last.
The schedule for open training camp practices at State Farm Stadium is as follows:
- Thursday, 7/27 – 1:15-2:30 PM
- Friday, 7/28 – 1:45-3:15 PM
- Saturday, 7/29 – 1:15-2:45 PM (Back Together Weekend)
- Monday, 7/31 – 1:45-3:00 PM
- Tuesday, 8/1 – 1:15-2:30 PM
- Wednesday, 8/2 – 1:45-3:15 PM
- Thursday, 8/3 – 1:15-2:45 PM
- Saturday, 8/5 – 1:15-3:15 PM (Red & White Practice)
- Monday, 8/7 – 1:45-3:15 PM
- Tuesday, 8/8 – 1:15-2:45 PM
- Wednesday, 8/9 – 1:45-3:15 PM
