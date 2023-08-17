An IRS special agent died today at an FBI firing range in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) – The FBI’s Phoenix field office is conducting an investigation after an IRS special agent died today in Phoenix.
Today, special agents from the IRS were reportedly visiting the Federal Correctional Institution Phoenix firing range when one of the agents was shot.
Spokesperson for the IRS Phoenix field office, Charlotte M. Dennis, confirmed special agents were participating in an exercise at a firing range when the shooting happened.
The agent, whose name was not released, died shortly after arriving at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center, Dennis said.
According to FBI Phoenix, there is an agreement that allows law enforcement agencies outside of the FBI to use the facility for training purposes.
In a news release, FBI Phoenix stated that more details of the ongoing process will not be released in order to preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation.
All findings of the investigation will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona for review.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE