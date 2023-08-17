 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 915 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 715 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1
inch of rain has fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Gunsight Wash and Sikort Chuapo Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Charco 27 and Gunsight.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

An IRS special agent died today at an FBI firing range in Phoenix

  • Updated
  • 0
FBI Agent

Photo Courtesy FBI

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) – The FBI’s Phoenix field office is conducting an investigation after an IRS special agent died today in Phoenix.

Today, special agents from the IRS were reportedly visiting the Federal Correctional Institution Phoenix firing range when one of the agents was shot.

Spokesperson for the IRS Phoenix field office, Charlotte M. Dennis, confirmed special agents were participating in an exercise at a firing range when the shooting happened.

The agent, whose name was not released, died shortly after arriving at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center, Dennis said.

According to FBI Phoenix, there is an agreement that allows law enforcement agencies outside of the FBI to use the facility for training purposes.

In a news release, FBI Phoenix stated that more details of the ongoing process will not be released in order to preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation.

All findings of the investigation will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona for review.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you