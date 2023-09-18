Airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor could soon go on strike

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) – Airport workers at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport might soon walk off the job.
This comes after the Sky Harbor workers reportedly voted to strike over dangerous working conditions and low wages.
One of the groups that could strike involves food workers contracted by restaurant company SSP America.
Workers voted for the strike after negotiations between the company and their local union chapter broke down.
A spokesperson for sky harbor declined to comment about the strike-vote.
