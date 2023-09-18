 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor could soon go on strike

  • Updated
  • 0
Sky Harbor Airport

Photo Courtesy of KPNX

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) – Airport workers at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport might soon walk off the job.

This comes after the Sky Harbor workers reportedly voted to strike over dangerous working conditions and low wages.

Eric Fink has the latest on a potential airline strike at Sky Harbor Airport.

One of the groups that could strike involves food workers contracted by restaurant company SSP America.

Workers voted for the strike after negotiations between the company and their local union chapter broke down.

A spokesperson for sky harbor declined to comment about the strike-vote.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you