A man has died after a shooting in a parking lot on Tucson's southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Yesterday, June 16th, a man died after succumbing to injuries sustained in a shooting that happened on Tucson’s southside.

Officers responded to the parking lot of 3780 S. Park Avenue at approximately 4:15pm, after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim in the alleyway just north of the business. The officers immediately began rendering aid to the victim that had sustained gunshot trauma.

The victim was eventually transported by the Tucson Fire Department to Banner University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries upon arrival at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Jacob Dean Stark.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit conducted initial interviews and gathered evidence that determined that Stark had been in the area with a friend prior to the shooting.

According to detectives, the victim was approached by a male suspect in the parking lot, who then shot Stark before fleeing the scene.

After speaking with additional witnesses, detectives were able to obtain a basic description of the suspect and are currently following up on leads.

Investigators are hoping to establish a motive in the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME, you can remain anonymous. Additional details will be released as they become available.