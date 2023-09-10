A 17-year-old has died after being struck by a car on Highway 90 in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) – Sierra Vista Police Department is investigation the death of a 17-year-old boy who was struck by a car.
SVPD received a call for a welfare check around 10pm, on Saturday September 9th. The caller had reportedly seen a drunk person walking near Highway 90.
A few minutes after the initial call, SVPD received another call reporting a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the same area.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located the 17-year-old and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
According to SVPD, the boy had been walking in the road when he was hit by the car.
Officials said that the driver of the vehicle is not suspected of any type of impairment.
The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News4Tucson as we receive more information.
