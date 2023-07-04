 Skip to main content
22 people become US citizens at Saguaro National Park on America's 'birthday'

  • Updated
  • 0
Person hold a US flag during a U.S. Naturalization Ceremony to become a citizen

Courtesy U.S. DHS / https://www.flickr.com/photos/dhsgov/50291333171/

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – “What could be more patriotic than becoming a U.S. Citizen in a National Park on July 4th?", asked Pima County Recorder Cázares-Kelly.

"Becoming a U.S. Citizen in a National Park and getting registered to vote on July 4th!”, she noted enthusiastically.

Today, 22 people became United States citizens in a special ceremony held at Saguaro National Park, Tucson Mountain District.

Citizenship was granted to immigrants from 8 different countries, including France, Iraq, Panama, Mexico, Philippines, South Africa, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom.

Eight-and-a-half-year-old leads Palo Verde Parade for Independence Day

Saguaro National Park Acting Superintendent Jeff Conn welcomed the new citizens noting, “the Declaration of Independence’s words have long been a beacon of hope and opportunity for so many in this country. “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” It is important to never take these words and rights for granted.”

He went on to say that, “These national park units are a collective expression of where we have been, what sacrifices have been made to get here, how our values have evolved and a pledge to tell the stories yet to be told.”

The Honorable Judge Bruce G. Macdonald, who presided over the naturalization ceremony, spoke about what citizenship means to him.

“To me freedom and liberty come to mind – and with that liberty comes opportunity. The opportunity to pursue our dreams, the opportunity to accomplish all that we can, limited only by our ability to achieve.”

The National Park Service and USCIS have developed a partnership which helps to promote citizenship ceremonies by holding them in national parks throughout the country.

“We introduce new US citizens to some of the nation’s most spectacular natural and cultural resource sites. These historic and picturesque sites provide an ideal backdrop for citizenship ceremonies, where new citizens can learn about and reflect on American identity and the responsibilities of citizenship,” said Cam Juárez, Community Engagement Coordinator for Saguaro National Park.

