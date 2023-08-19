11 snakes, including 9 baby rattlesnakes, removed from home in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz.(KVOA) – The Golder Ranch Fire Department removed 11 total snakes from a home in Oro Valley today.
According to the GRFD’s Facebook page, their crew was called to assist in removing these snakes near the area of Shadow Mountain and Hardy.
There were 9 baby rattlesnakes, 1 adult rattlesnake, and 1 large bullsnake removed from the property.
With the predicted storms incoming, it’s important to remain alert as the slightly cooler and more humid weather means it’s more likely to see higher snake activity.
If you encounter a snake, remember not to engage, take a step out of striking range, and walk away calmly to avoid agitating the snake.
If they are on your property, call 911 for assistance with removal.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE