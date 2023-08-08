Arizona WR Jacob Cowing named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

TUCSON (KVOA) - For the second straight year, Arizona Receiver Jacob Cowing has been named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.
The award honors the nation's top receiver.
Cowing was one of Arizona's top receivers in 2022. He had 85 catches for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns. That was the third-most catches in a single season in U of A Football history. The senior from Maricopa finished first in the Pac-12 in receptions and tied for second in the conference with seven touchdown receptions. Keep in mind, that was his first year with the Wildcats after transferring in from UTEP.
Now that Cowing really knows the offense, he says he's excited to build on last year's success. His biggest focus this offseason was watching more film.
"Understanding certain techniques with certain defensive backs," he said. "Getting to know their certain coverages and stuff like that. Also, being able to communicate things with the whole offense and the whole defense. Not just worrying about myself and the individuality."
Cowing is racking up plenty of preseason awards. He was also named preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team, named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List (Most Versatile Player) and the Maxwell Award Watch List (Most Outstanding Player).
Cowing and the Wildcats will scrimmage Saturday at 10 a.m. at Arizona Stadium. They kick off the 2023 season against NAU on Sep. 2.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE