Arizona Women's Triathlon holds first practice of inaugural season

TUCSON (KVOA) - The brand-new Arizona Women's Triathlon team dove into its first practice today!
The Wildcats are gearing up for their first competitive season under Head Coach Wes Johnson.
"It's an exciting environment," Coach Johnson said. "I'm super grateful for how welcoming everyone has been. There is someone to help with everything I need. That's what it takes to build a program like this, with a successful championship team. We're really excited to have the resources we have. That's what made this so rewarding for me."
Triathlon was added as the U of A's 22nd sport. Women's Triathlon is the Arizona's first new sport since adding Beach Volleyball, which began competing in 2014.
"I've been looking forward to it since March," Junior Lydia Rusel said. It's even more exciting now that it's here. I don't think I fully grasped how exciting it is for everyone to be here until yesterday."
The triathlon team features 10 athletes, including Sophomore Ellie Tuck from Tucson. She graduated from Salpointe Catholic.
The Wildcats compete at the ASU Tri Meet Sep. 2 in Tempe.
Over 40 institutions across all levels of NCAA competition sponsor women's triathlon. Division I institutions in the region who sponsor the sport include Denver, TCU, San Francisco and Arizona State.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE