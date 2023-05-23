Arizona Women's Golf comes up short of match-play quarterfinals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – No. 23 Arizona Women's Golf ended their season among the top 10 teams in the nation after missing the cut to advance to match play at the NCAA Championships by three strokes.
Arizona finished its four-day run at Grayhawk Golf Club tied with New Mexico for ninth place at 11-over par.
Freshman Nena Wongthanavimok capped a tremendous week in Scottsdale by shooting 1-under par on Monday to finish tied for seventh out of the championship field of over 150 players.
The Wildcats' trip to the NCAA Championships was their ninth in 12 seasons under head coach Laura Ianello.
You can read more about the Wildcats final day of play for the 2023 season over at ArizonaWildcats.com.