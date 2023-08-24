Arizona woman helps save self from kidnapping attempt

SELIGMAN, Ariz. (KVOA) - An Arizona woman helps save herself in the middle of a kidnapping.
On Aug. 22 a woman at a Chevron in Seligman signaled to a customer that she had been kidnapped.
The woman gave the customer a note that included a description of the van the woman was in, a phone number, and said that they were going to Kingman and Las Vegas.
The customer called 911 and YCSO Deputies responded immediately.
The customer told deputies the description of the woman, her kidnapper and the van they were traveling in.
Thanks to the YCSO, the Department of Public Safety was able to assist in locating the van
The victim and a 41-year-old male Jacob Wilhoit were detained without incident.
According to YCSO the woman had been reported missing by her mother and Jacob Wilhoit was named as a person of interest.
YCSO says Wilhoit was wearing a wig and pretending to be an Uber driver when he had kidnapped her from a car dealership in the Phoenix area on Monday morning.
Wilhoit restrained her as they drove to Las Vegas and spent the night at a Lake Mead park.
Multiple firearms were found in WIlhoit’s car in plain view.
Wilhoit was charged with harassment, threatening, and intimidating, aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping, and several other assault charges.
The woman’s quick thinking as well as the actions of the customer and the YCSO helped the woman return home safely.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE