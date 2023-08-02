"Arizona will be just fine": Jedd Fisch addresses conference realignment, U of A's future

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Football kicked off fall ball with its local media day, but perhaps the biggest storyline has nothing to do with x's and o's.
Head Coach Jedd Fisch addressed the growing speculation about the status of the Pac 12 and its media deal, which expires in 2024. UCLA, USC and Colorado are all leaving the conference after this school year. Rumors have swirled that Arizona may follow.
"I don't know what's happening with the conference, but I do know Arizona is a great brand and will be just fine," Head Coach Jedd Fisch said.
Coach Fisch denied the notion that Arizona's decision of whether or not to join the Big 12 will make or break the Pac 12.
"I recognize people are putting added pressure that the University of Arizona will make the final decision on what happens to the conference," he said. "I don't think that's the case. I think the decision was made my other programs to change the conference. Now it's up to the University of Arizona to decide what's best for Arizona."
News 4 Tucson asked Coach Fisch what is best for Arizona to get out of a deal, regardless of where they end up.
"Stability is what's best," he said. "Whatever we end up doing, the decision by our president will solely be based on the stability of where we land, the conference we land upon and the financial benefit of the multimedia rights of that conference."
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday that Pac 12 teams were presented with a primarily subscription-based Apple streaming deal for its television contract.
"Athletics are very expensive," Coach Fisch said. "To run sports programs is very expensive. As the NCAA has continued to loosen rules when it comes to feeding players, when it comes to travel, when it comes to certain benefits, when it comes to academic bonuses. All of those things go into making an athletic department expensive. Clearly the multimedia rights aspect of this decision is going to be critical to the success of Arizona athletics in the future."
