Arizona voters will not see gubernatorial candidates debate on same stage together

TUCSON (KVOA) — There is a stark contrast between the major party nominees, Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake, vying to be Arizona's next governor.
Voters won't get the opportunity to see Hobbs and Lake on a debate stage together this fall.
The debate was scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Phoenix, the same day early ballots go out in the mail.
The Arizona Clean Elections Commission, the sponsor of the debate, gave the Hobbs campaign more time to try and change their mind.
But, earlier this week, in an email to the commission Katie Hobbs campaign manager, Nicole DeMont, said in part:
"Unfortunately, debating a conspiracy theorist like Kari Lake – who's entire campaign platform is to cause enormous chaos and make Arizona the subject of national ridicule – would only lead to constant interruptions, pointless distractions, and childish name-calling. Arizonans deserve so much better than Kari Lake, and that's why we're confident Katie Hobbs will be elected our next governor."
Lake, the former longtime television news anchor in Phoenix, has consistently made claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump without any evidence.
As Arizona's Secretary of State, Hobbs is the top elections official in the state.
"The people who are most likely to watch these debates are people who are interested in politics and therefore probably have their minds made up already," Frank Gonzalez, a political science professor at the University of Arizona said. "Especially given the stark divide between the candidates. So, the impact that this might have would be among potential swing voters. That's not a huge slice of the voting population."
Gonzalez believes Hobbs is taking a calculated risk by choosing to skip the debate.
"These are unprecedented times," he said. "I can't really, as somebody who studies public opinion and campaigns look at this decision by either side and say that's good decision or a bad decision. I expect the news cycle to probably move on beyond this, but, the messaging that the Lake campaign uses can try and keep it relevant as long as possible."