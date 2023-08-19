Arizona Volleyball battles in annual Red-Blue scrimmage game

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Volleyball held its Red-Blue scrimmage Saturday.
The blue team won the first set, 25-22, but the red team won the next three sets (25-22, 25-18, 25-17) to win the scrimmage.
This match was about way more than the final score. Fans got to see what the Wildcats look like under first-year head coach Charita Stubbs.
Five Wildcats tallied 10 or more kills in the scrimmage. Jaelyn Hodge and Puk Stubbe led the red team with 16 kills each. Sofia Maldonado Diaz recorded 10 kills for the red team. Transfer Jordan Wilson led the blue team with 13 kills, while Freshman Sydnie Vanek had 11 kills.
While Stubbs is new to the position, she's no stranger to the U of A. She played there in the 1990s. She also worked as an assistant coach under Dave Rubio for 19 years before he retired after the 2022 season.
The Wildcats already appreciate what Stubbs brings to the role.
"I think everything is more fast-paced," Senior Jaelyn Hodge said. "She's not harder on us but I think her standards for us are higher and she holds us to a higher standard. She hates excuses. It's either you do it or you don't. I really like that about her."
"I think having her in the gym previously made the transition much more fluid," Senior Joy Galles said. "I think we've always had a lot of respect for Rita as a coach and as a mother figure. She cares a lot about us and we care a lot about her. We want to do well for her this season. Everyone is holding each other accountable to push toward one common goal."
That common goal is to make the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats haven't made it since 2018.
Arizona's first step toward reaching that goal comes next Friday against UC Davis at 10 a.m. in the Cactus Classic in Tucson.
