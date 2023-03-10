Arizona university presidents presenting ABOR with tuition proposals

TUCSON (KVOA) - College students in Arizona will find out how much their future tuition could be.
Around noon Friday, University presidents from three schools in Arizona will be releasing their tuition and fee proposals.
These three schools include University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University.
These proposed tuitions will be presented to the Arizona Board of Regents. Fees will include meal and housing plans.
Earlier this year, the board approved a new multi-year tuition structure to help increase cost predictability for students at Arizona's public universities.
After the tuition proposals are announced, there will be a meeting on March 23rd where the proposals will be closely reviewed by the Capital, Finance, and Resources Committee.
On March 28th, there will be hearing open to students and the public to comment on the proposals.
And then on April 20th, the board is hoping to approve a set tuition and fee amount for the 2023-2024 academic year.
News 4 Tucson will monitor these proposals so make sure to stay with us through later newscasts Friday for updates.