Arizona tuition and fees are set to raise after Board of Regents vote

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Arizona Board of regents approved the tuition and fees increase for Arizona’s public universities today for the 2023-24 academic year.
The board also approved tuition growth rates for the next five years that reflect a new multi-year tuition setting structure to increase cost predictability for resident students at Arizona’s public universities.
For two consecutive years during 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, the board and university presidents did not increase resident tuition to ensure higher education at Arizona’s public universities remained accessible for students during economic challenges brought about from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Tuition rates for the 2023-24 academic year reflect modest growth as do maximum growth rates for the next five years. Our hope is for increased multi-year funding from the state so we can hold the line on tuition increases for students and families,” said ABOR Chair Lyndel Manson.
“Our students are increasingly challenged with rising inflation, housing costs and being able to afford college. Increased funding from the state will help more Arizona students realize their college dreams and contribute to our state’s workforce needs.”
