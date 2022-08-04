Arizona Treasurer takes stance against environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards

ARIZONA (KVOA) -Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee tells Fox Business that the Office of the State Treasurer will determine future partnerships based on whether companies, "stand for American values," not the environmental standards following the ESG rating system. The Treasurer's stance follows after several states, including West Virginia, which announced last week it would bar five major financial institutions, including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, from entering into banking contracts with the state treasurer's office or any state agency.