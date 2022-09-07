Arizona traffic fatalities rise

ARIZONA (KVOA) —The Arizona Department of Transportation says as more people began getting back to traveling in 2021, the number of traffic fatalities rose for a second straight year to their highest levels in 15 years according to the most recent Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts Report published today.
The number of those killed in traffic collisions rose from 1,054 in 2020 to 1,180 in 2021, which makes it a 12% increase.
The total number of traffic crashes also rose by 22% as people drove an estimated 8.1 billion more miles last year than in 2020.
Driver behavior including speeding and impairment are leading factors.