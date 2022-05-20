Arizona traffic deaths reached a 15 year high in 2021

TUCSON (KVOA) - According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Arizona traffic fatalities reached the highest number since 2006 with more than 1200 deaths through in 2021.
Those deaths are the combination of all people who were killed on the roadways including cyclist and pedestrians.
Pedestrian deaths accounted for 17% of deaths last year on the roadways that number has also been steadily increasing over the last decade.
Many experts are blaming the pandemic for the increased deaths in 2021 because emptier roads and not driving as much could have led to worsening driving habits.
As for the pedestrian deaths, about one-third of people struck by cars in the United States were found to be impaired while only 12 percent of drivers involved in a pedestrian accident were impaired.
The traffic death numbers dropped to an all-time low between 2009 and 2014 and slowly rose to what we saw last year. However, these current numbers are still much lower than what we saw in the early 2000s.