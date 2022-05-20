 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME
FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND
154...

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone
150 and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...Through this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme dryness
of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create
the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field
of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

Arizona traffic deaths reached a 15 year high in 2021

TUCSON (KVOA) - According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Arizona traffic fatalities reached the highest number since 2006 with more than 1200 deaths through in 2021.

Those deaths are the combination of all people who were killed on the roadways including cyclist and pedestrians.
 
Pedestrian deaths accounted for 17% of deaths last year on the roadways that number has also been steadily increasing over the last decade. 
 
Many experts are blaming the pandemic for the increased deaths in 2021 because emptier roads and not driving as much could have led to worsening driving habits. 
 
As for the pedestrian deaths, about one-third of people struck by cars in the United States were found to be impaired while only 12 percent of drivers involved in a pedestrian accident were impaired.
 
The traffic death numbers dropped to an all-time low between 2009 and 2014 and slowly rose to what we saw last year. However, these current numbers are still much lower than what we saw in the early 2000s. 

